Planning a Family Reunion? Attend this Workshop
Douglasville Convention & Visitors Bureau FREE Family Reunion Workshop! Saturday, September 9 at Hunter Park's Ike Owings Community Center from 10 am-12 pm!
Attendees will gain valuable ideas on how to organize your family reunion in Douglasville! Including a presentation on "Family Reunion Planning 101" as well as, have the opportunity to meet with vendors and industry partners such as hotels, caterers, attractions & more, specializing in reunion planning and group entertainment. You can also learn about helpful information and complimentary services offered to you and your out-of-town guests by the Douglasville CVB - plus giveaways & more!
PRE-REGISTERED attendees are guaranteed to receive a free SWAG BAG!
Register:
Call 770.947.5920 or email tatek@douglasvillega.gov
