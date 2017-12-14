CAC holding open house for Winter Classes

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville | Douglas County announces their exciting new winter session arts classes lineup which will run January 20th – May 21st, 2018. This is the chance to explore creativity with expert teaching artists as they introduce a variety of classes and workshops with something for all ages. To kick off the semester, the CAC is holding a Winter “All About Art” Open House on Saturday, January 13th from 12:00 – 3:00pm at the CAC. This free event is where families can meet and greet the teachers, register on-site for classes, enjoy artist demos, and so much more. Listed below are all the classes the Cultural Arts Council will be offering this winter:

VISUAL ARTS

Classical Drawing with Mr. Keith Wilson

Paint and Sip Night Out with Ms. Adrienne Jackson

Focus on Photography with Ms. Shannon Belletti

Drawing My World with Ms. Janice McCalister

Jewelry Making with Ms. Elizabeth Mobley

Pop Up Art for Kids with Ms. Stella Lemone

Fused Glass for Beginners with Ms. Elizabeth Mobley

Youth Sewing Class with Ms. Stella Lemone

MUSIC

Lil’ Music for Mozart with Ms. Kate Kaismer

Private Piano Lessons with Ms. Elena Cox

Private String Lessons with Ms. Eleanor Bennett

Private Voice Lessons & Audition Prep with Ms. Kate Kaismer

SPECIALITY ART

“ART”ivism with Mr. Fabian Williams

Lit Nights for Young Artists with Mr. Chris James

“From our new class, ‘”ART”ivism to the ever so popular, “Classical Drawing” the CAC offers a diverse set of classes this winter to encourage all ages to unleash their creative side and at very affordable prices,” said Joi Jamison, Arts Education Coordinator of the CAC. Class prices range from $25 for a single workshop to $150 for an 8-week class.

All classes are held at the CAC and classes are offered during the day, evening and weekends. Registration and payment can be done online or in person for new arts classes. Pre-registration for classes is required. Please visit the CAC online at www.artsdouglas.org for a full detailed listing of classes, start and end dates, ages, fees and teacher bios. For any additional information email the Arts Education Coordinator – Joi Jamison at joi.jamison@artsdouglas.org.

The CAC Arts Education programs are made possible with funding assistance from the Greystone Power Foundation.