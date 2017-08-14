Plan to Attend the CAC’s Open House for Fall Classes

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville | Douglas County announced their new fall session arts classes lineup which will run September 5th – December 16th, 2017. This is the chance to explore creativity with expert teaching artist as they introduce a variety of exciting classes and workshops with something for everyone, for all ages. To start the semester, the CAC is holding a Fall “All About Art” Open House on Saturday, August 19th from 12:00 – 3:00pm at the CAC. This free event is where families can meet and greet the teachers, register on-site for classes, and enjoy artist demos and so much more. Listed below are all the classes the Cultural Arts Council will be offering this fall:

VISUAL ARTS

Intro to Oil Painting w/ Ms. Adrienne Jackson

Focus on Photography w/ Ms. Shannon Belletti

Classical Drawing w/ Mr. Keith Wilson

Artsy Eats w/ Ms. Kelcie Johnson

Hands-On HDR Workshop w/ Ms. Shannon Belletti

Paint and Sip Night Out w/ Ms. Adrienne Jackson

MUSIC

Private Piano Lessons w/ Ms. Elena Cox

Private String Lessons w/ Ms. Eleanor Bennett

MOVEMENT

Yoga and Chill Fridays w/ Ms. Taylor Ferguson

THEATRE

Lil Dreamers Acting Workshop w/ Ms. Courtnee Miles

“From our new class, ‘Artsy Eats, to the ever so popular, ‘Classical Drawing” the CAC offers a diverse set of classes this fall to encourage all ages to unleash their creative side, and, at very affordable prices,” said Joi Jamison, Arts Education Coordinator of the CAC. Class prices range from $25 for a single workshop to $100 for an 8-week class.

All classes are held at the CAC and classes are offered during the day, evening and weekends. Registration and payment can be done online or in person for new art classes. Preregistration for classes is required. Please visit the CAC online at www.artsdouglas.org for a full detailed listing of classes, start and end dates, ages, fees and teacher bios. For any additional information email Arts Education Coordinator – Joi Jamison at programmingartsdouglas@earthlink.net.

The CAC Arts Education programs are made possible with funding assistance from the Greystone Power Foundation.