Meet Achilles – Pet of the Month

Meet Achilles! He was found with a HUGE chain around his neck and has been stuck in the shelter for over 70 days! This sweet cuddle bug LOVES attention and toys! He’s a big teddy bear! Achilles weighs 51lbs, is heartworm negative, has been neutered and rabies vaccine, and his adoption fee is only $50!

Come in to meet animals anytime we are open!

Douglas County Animal Services

2171 Mack Road, Douglasville GA 30135

Tu-Thu 1pm-5:30pm, Weekends 1pm-5pm, Closed Mondays

animalshelter@co.douglas.ga.us • 770-942-5961