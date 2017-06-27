Pet of the Month – Moon

This beautiful boy with the under bite is Moon. He came into the shelter terrified but has opened up and now loves to play. He was found as a stray, and no one ever came for him. He has been at the shelter for over 30 days. He is heartworm negative and weighs 48 pounds. His adoption fee is $50 and includes his neuter, rabies vaccine, essential vaccines, and a microchip.

The Douglas County Animal Shelter is located at 2171 Mack Road. The shelter’s public hours are 1pm to 5pm on weekends, 1pm to 5:30pm during weekdays, and closed on Mondays.