The Pantry partners with eBay to help needy

LifeTools has announced a new partnership with eBay, which will assist hungry and hurting people in West Georgia. This Fall, a new online store, known as "The Store That Feeds More" will launch.

Recently, The Pantry received an invitation to participate in an online, pilot program with the #1 eBay store of 2016. This anchor is offering its expertise and will be working closely with The Pantry to establish a strong online presence. The goal is to open in the fall, offering gently used, name brand items.

Beneficiaries of the arrangement will be The Pantry, a food bank located at 9633 Highway 5 in Douglasville, and The CarePlace, a medical care ministry located at 1707 North Blairs Bridge Road in Austell.The new online store will be stocked by donations from the community. Proceeds from the online sales will be used to fund the two ministries mentioned above.

Frank Smith, Executive Director of the Pantry said, “Helping hungry people requires innovative programs to remain operational. I am excited that 100% of this store’s proceeds will go to serving our community!”

Those who wish to help may donate clean and gently used items at The Pantry. Items currently being accepted are women’s and children's clothing and shoes.

Appointments may be scheduled through email by sending contact information to thepantrydouglas@gmail.com. No appointment is needed for items delivered to The Pantry on Thursdays or Fridays from 8am until 10am.Once the store launches, you can shop online from the comfort of your home. Your purchases will provide for the hungry while purchasing previously owned, quality name brand clothing for a fraction of department store prices. Plus, you experience the benefits of giving and receiving, and the joy of knowing your purchase fed a hungry child and their family.

To schedule your donation drop-off or to get more information email: thepantrydouglas@gmail.com.