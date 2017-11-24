Pack & Ship Villa Rica opens in time for holidays
Pack & Ship Villa Rica has opened just in time for the holidays. Located at 125 Commons Way, Pack & Ship offers business and individual customers the convenience of being a one-stop shop for a variety of shipping needs. Pack & Ship is owned and managed by Temple residents, Kinue and Jemel Smith, who also own Bottom Line Tax Services in Douglasville. Their philosophy is one of offering “Super-Star Customer Care—we focus on saving you time and money by ensuring you get the right products and services at the right price—in a single, quick visit.” The Smiths also stress the convenience of having DHL, FedEx, UPS, and USPS access in one location.
At the Villa Rica location, custom packing and shipping are a constant (hence the name). This time of year in particular, customers are looking for fast, efficient, and cost effective ways to get packages from here to there. Pack & Ship can even make custom crates and boxes for those gifts that just don’t fit into a shirt box!
Other popular services include printing, copying, and scanning of documents. Pack & Ship Villa Rica has “state of the art” equipment and provides customers with direct help to achieve professional results in a timely, cost effective way. Whether it is single copies or large batches, Pack & Ship offers "competitive pricing" and one on one attention.
Additionally, they offer mailboxes for rent, package drop off and pick up, and a dozen other shipping related services. Customers can even rent a computer from Pack & Ship. Aware of the importance of customer service, Pack & Ship asserts that they are “ a one-stop-shop for dozens of business products and services that will allow you to do what you’re good at while we take care of the “other stuff” you need to succeed.”
