Outback Steak House Now Delivering

Douglasville says 'G'day' to Outback Steakhouse delivery

Outback Steakhouse is offering delivery to customers who live within about a fifteen minute drive of their location at the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Chapel Hill Road. If you are unsure if you are in the delivery area, you may call the store at 770.949.7000 to find out.

Delivery service begins at 4:00pm and ends one hour before closing time, seven days a week. There is an additional charge of $4.00 for delivery, not including gratuity for the drivers who make the service possible.

Customers can also go online and follow the prompts to order delivery at outback.com. Call in delivery orders are also accepted. All delivery orders must be paid for with a credit card.

The first Outback Steakhouse opened in Tampa, Florida in 1988. Neither of the four founders had been to Australia, but America was still enamored of everything Australian after the highly successful film comedy, Crocodile Dundee, was released in 1986. The four did have extensive experience in the restaurant industry and sought to combine American food favorites with Australian ambiance and some New Orleans culinary influences. Within a few years, the idea caught on with customers.

The results were a diverse menu with seven different classic cuts of steak as the anchors. Their signature steak seasoning has been the subject of “foodie” speculation for years. That, and their seasoned “Bloomin’ Onion” hint at some of the New Orleans influence added by one of the four founders. Additional favorites include seafood choices, like Bacon Bourbon Salmon, and the Outbacker Burger.

Outback Steakhouse has been a fixture at 6331 Douglas Boulevard since 1996. Customers can visit that long-standing location to dine in or pick up dinners, or may inquire about delivery.