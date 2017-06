Brian Moote will be at Uncorked on Main for his OTP Comedy Tour July 28th from 7-10pm. Tickets can be purchased through ticketbud.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Fullerville Mission's Raise the Roof Fund. You may contact The Otherside Steakhouse at Uncorked on Main for more information.

Uncorked on Main

129 Main St, Villa Rica, GA 30180

678.941.3699

www.uncorkedonmain.com