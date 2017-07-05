Ollie’s Bargain Outlet grand opening date set
Ollie's Bargain Outlet has scheduled a Grand Opening date for its Douglasville location. If all goes as planned the company will open at The Landings at Arbor Place.
On July 5, workers placed a new sign on the former Circuit City location, which has been vacant for almost eight years. The Landings at Arbor Place is above the mall, but can be accessed from the mall, or by turning in off Chapel Hill Road, across from Target.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts, excess inventory, salvage merchandise, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The chain offers housewares, sporting goods, food, flooring and tons of other items with many of the famous brand names. They also offer a customer rewards program for even more savings.
Ollie’s provides customers with a 30-day “No Hard Time” guarantee. If for any reason you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, you can return it within 30 days of purchase for a full refund (with sales receipt).
The company currently has 249 stores, including ten in the Atlanta area. The closest stores currently are in Carrollton and Mableton.
Leave a Reply