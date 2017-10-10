October is Cyber Security Awareness Month

Cyber Security Awareness Month - In recognition of National Cyber Security Month, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a proclamation designating October as Cyber-Security Awareness month in Douglas County to help raise awareness to the growing threats to technology users. The proclamation was presented by Ruel Douglas, Douglas County Senior Security Administrator and Russ Martin, Director of Information Services for Douglas County.

During the scheduled Board session, Martin said the personal information of 55% of American adults has been compromised in some form due to cyber-crime and cyber-crime drains an estimated 450 million dollars per year from the economy.

“Protecting ourselves from cyber-crime is both a personal and shared responsibility” Martin said. “Cyber security technology will never be able to protect us from all forms of cyber-crime and everyone needs to understand that. Citizens need to educate themselves about the threats and modify their behavior based on this cybercrime reality.”

For more information on how to protect yourself from being a victim to cyber-crime you can visit the following websites:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Stop.Think.Connect. Toolkit

https://www.dhs.gov/stopthinkconnect-toolkit and The National Cyber Security Alliance StaySafeOnline: https://www.staysafeonline.org