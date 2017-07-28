North Georgia State Fair holds Senior Citizens’ Day

The 85th Annual Superior Plumbing North Georgia State Fair is holding its Senior Citizens’ Day on Friday, September 22, at Jim R Miller Park in Marietta. There will be free activities for seniors from 9am to 1pm before the fair’s opening. Shuttles will be running throughout the park from 8am to 1pm. Seniors 55 and older may also enjoy free admission when the fair opens at 4pm.

At 8am breakfast will be served while supplies last. From 9am to 1pm the petting zoo, petting barn, and non-commercial exhibit hall will be open. At 11am to 1pm one can ride the Seattle wheel and the Georgia mountain lift, visit the market plaza stage for entertainment and drawings, and food vendors will be open for lunch. At 9:30am and 12:30 pm Bingo will be played at the covered arena. The Ground Act schedule follows: 10:30am see Lady Houdini, 11am watch Firemen High Dive Show, 11:30am see Kanchuga and the Alligator, and at noon enjoy the Sea Lion Splash.