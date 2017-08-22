New Perspective Wellness Center, LLC Opens

Ribbon Cutting for A New Perspective Wellness Center, LLC

A Paulding Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting was held on August 15th in downtown Hiram for A New Perspective Wellness Center, LLC located at 162 Main Street. Lezlie Roberts is the Owner and Life Coach.

Lezlie stated "It is our pleasure to introduce A New Perspective Wellness Center to the community of Hiram. We are excited to serve the community and our clients with the gift of wellness by educating the spirit, body and soul. We delight in walking with our clients through a transitional journey of wellness by the many services offered. Each of our services have been prepared, strengthened and advanced with lots of love.”

The services offered at A New Perspective Wellness Center include life coaching therapy for the soul whether you need help in your personal life and/or your family relationships as well as business endeavors. Their specialty is in marriage counseling and drug and alcohol counseling for families.

They offer massages and facials as well as skin care for the body. People can get extra relaxation and detoxification through using the futuristic Steam Sauna Machine. Your perception can change by using essential oils and alkaline water that can be ingested, and topically apply to bring wellness into your body. The wellness center also carries natural hair care products for your hair and scalp.

The website is www.anewperspectivelife.com and the phone number is 678-631-6148.