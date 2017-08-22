New name for Dental Office – Carrollton Dental Solutions

New name and website for Carrollton dental practice

For almost three decades, Dr. David Vautin and Dr. David Forrest have helped patients achieve healthy smiles in Carrollton and West Georgia. They’re extremely proud of the strong bond they’ve created with generations of patients.Both dentists are honored to continue the comprehensive dental care Dr. Peter Worthy first established at the office where they’re still conveniently located. The practice is now called Carrollton Dental Solutions, and offers a full range of general dentistry.

“We live here, so we truly care about our neighbors and playing an important role in maintaining their oral health. The people of Carrollton love their town and we think our new name reflects that sense of pride,” said Vautin, who earned his doctorate in Medical Dentistry at the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry.

He said the new website, logo and outdoor signage are just more ways this state-of-the-art dental office continues to provide exceptional care. Both of the skilled doctors and their talented team of dental health professionals enjoy using their knowledge and technology to look after patients’ oral and overall health.

“My wife and I are thrilled to call Carrollton our home. I love being a dentist here because it provides me with an opportunity to help my neighbors and friends. Since joining the office in 2016, all of our patients have been so welcoming. It’s just like an extension of my family,” said Forrest, who also earned his dental degree from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry.