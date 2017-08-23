New Home for 4th Time Around Antiques

New Home for 4th Time Around

Church Street is the new home of 4th Time Around Antiques and Interiors. After two years in their previous location, owner Tami Bickel is enjoying bringing the focus of the shop to a boutique feel, with a variety of home decor, furnishings, and accessories. Antique, vintage, and new market goods are available in the boutique storefront.

"Beyond goods in the boutique, we're proud to offer a variety of services to customers," said Ms. Bickel. Among those services are painting workshops using Dixie Belle mineral paints, a product carried by the store and widely popular among customers.

For more information about 4th Time Around Antiques and Interiors, now located at 6643 Church Street in Douglasville, readers may call 678.310.3036 or visit them on Facebook.