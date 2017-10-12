New Georgia Dairy Queen opens to big crowds

The New Georgia Dairy Queen opened on October 12 for breakfast to a fairly light crowd. But once area residents began to notice cars in the driveway, business became brisk as lunch approached, and at the time of this post it was still very busy.

Another Dairy Queen is on schedule to open later in October at 811 West Bankhead Highway in Villa Rica. As of last night, it appeared that it would be towards the end of the month, but we will keep our eyes open.

The New Georgia Dairy Queen is located just across the street from the northernmost point in Villa Rica, in front of the Publix Super Market on Highway 61 at Ridge Road.

Dairy Queen opened its first store in Joliet, Illinois in the 1940s. The soft-serve formula that was the basis for the restaurant was created two years earlier by a father and son team.

The Villa Rica Dairy Queen and the New Georgia Dairy Queen locations are Grill and Chill concepts, a slightly refined approach to traditional fast food restaurants adopted by Dairy Queen in 2001. Drive thru service is available at both restaurants.

Dairy Queen offers a full menu, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and baskets, and even pulled pork sandwiches. But the company is mainly known for their frozen treats, especially ice cream and soft-serve treats. Mehr proudly points out that Dairy Queen is the number one seller of birthday cakes in Georgia.

For more information readers may visit Dairy Queen on Facebook or the website dairyqueen.com.