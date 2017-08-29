New Doctor at Douglasville Eye Clinic

Shae W. Steward, M.D. has joined the team as the third ophthalmologist at Douglasville Eye Clinic. She will begin seeing patients on the first of September.

Dr. Steward grew up in nearby Oxford, Alabama. She attended college at Auburn graduating with a degree in Biomedical Sciences. She went on to receive her medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine in Mobile. Her residency in Ophthalmology was completed in Little Rock, Arkansas at the University of Arkansas for Medical Science.

When asked about joining the practice at Douglasville Eye Clinic, she said, “I am excited to be back in the Southeast and I am looking forward to serving the community alongside Dr. Hemmings and Dr. Tedder at Douglasville Eye Clinic. I feel lucky to be where I am today and I am so grateful for this opportunity.”

Douglasville Eye Clinic was founded by Dr. David Hemmings and Dr. Stephen Tedder in 2005. The steady growth in the medical and surgical needs of the practice made it necessary to add another ophthalmologist. Both physicians are excited to welcome Dr. Steward to the practice and the community.

All three physicians specialize in comprehensive ophthalmology. They perform all types of services related to vision, including eye exams for adults and children, and eye surgeries including the most advanced techniques and lenses for cataract surgery. A complete list of services is available on their website at www.douglasvilleeyeclinic.com. The optical department within the practice provides convenient and professional service for patients, including designer frames and contact lenses.

Douglasville Eye Clinic is located at 6001 Professional Parkway, Suite 2040. For information or an appointment, you may call them at 678.838.9999