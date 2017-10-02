Nathan Camp joins dental firm

Dr, Bruce Camp has been practicing dentistry in Villa Rica for 32 years. A 1984 graduate of The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Dentistry, Dr. Camp moved to Villa Rica with his wife, Sandi, after a one-year residency in Oklahoma in 1985. Villa Rica proved to be the place for a lifelong practice and raising a family.

Dr. Nathan Camp joined his father's practice July 3rd of this year. He is a 2007 graduate of Villa Rica High School. In 2012, he graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in Biomedical Sciences. From there he went to The University of Alabama at Birmingham where he graduated with a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 2016. In the summer of 2017, he completed a one-year general practice residency at UAB Hospital before joining his father in Villa Rica.

Dentistry didn't always come first for Nathan. Up until age six, he lived in the Brookside neighborhood of Villa Rica. Like many kids, he loved riding his bike and building forts out of cardboard boxes. Later, his family moved to the Bay Springs / Flat Rock area where he took an interest in dirt bikes and spending much of his time outdoors. In high school, he played alto saxophone in the Wildcat Marching Band, and also lettered in soccer and track. Dentistry was still something his father did.

At Auburn University, Nathan continued his love of music and became a section leader in the Auburn University Marching Band. Significant refinement of his path also occurred while at Auburn. "By God's grace, I surrendered my life to Jesus Christ during my time at Auburn," shared Dr. Camp. And, during his junior year, Nathan realized that a career in dentistry fit nicely with his passion for science, art, building, fixing things, and helping others.

Those changes are reflected in the path he has taken since. During dental school, Nathan was actively involved with the Christian Medical Ministry of Alabama. He has also taken several dental mission trips to Central America and Romania. Closer to home, he has explored his interests in woodworking, landscaping, raising chickens, and physical fitness.

Both Drs Camp assert that "patients of all ages will find personal, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional care" at their practice. Bruce A. Camp, DMD PC offers advanced general dentistry in the areas of preventive, restorative, cosmetic, orthodontic, and implant services.

Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:30am to 5:00pm. The practice is located at 50 Community Square Boulevard, Villa Rica (behind the Post Office). The phone number is 770.459.1663.