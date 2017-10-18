“Miracle on Main Street’ Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting

The Main Street Douglasville Office is now accepting applications for the 2017 Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. If interested, please review the attached guidelines and fill out the attached application and return these to the Main Street Office (6658 Church Street Douglasville, GA 30134 – temporary location) before Friday, November 17th.

Main Street is excited to again partner with the City of Douglasville and many community partners to bring this fantastic Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony to downtown Douglasville for the community to enjoy! Last year they introduced live reindeer, snow, carolers, and additional vendors! And are excited to once again have live reindeer, snow, carolers, vendors, free pictures with Santa, and a few surprises along the way!

Main Street Douglasville would love for you to be a part of the Christmas magic at this year’s “Miracle on Main Street” event!

Questions – Give them a call at (678) 449-3102.

Parade guidelines.