Mill Town Music Hall great venue

By Tim Collins - Publisher

In May of 2012, Steven Curtis Chapman launched his summer tour right here in West Georgia at the (then) new Mill Town Music Hall. Since he is one of my favorite artists I bought tickets and went to the show. That was my first experience with Mill Town Music Hall.

Since then, I have seen a number of shows there, including a return trip for Steven Curtis Chapman, Kansas, Sara Evans and some other artists you would not expect to be playing in Bremen (no offense meant to Bremen). It's always been a great experience.

For those of you who have not been to this venue yet, you should definitely plan on seeing a show there. It's my favorite place to see a show.

I love the fact that it is only about 20 minutes from my home in western Douglas County, and there is no Atlanta traffic to battle, since it is in Bremen, just off Exit 11. The staff is extremely friendly and helpful. The sound is great. Because it is not a huge concert hall, every seat is a good one. The venue seats about 1,000 people.

Perhaps my favorite thing about Mill Town Music Hall is how far apart the rows are from each other. I can literally stretch my legs straight out in front of me and barely touch the next row. When someone has to get by me, I don’t even have to stand up, and they can walk by me without turning sideways.

When the concert is over, you can be out of the door, in my car, and on I-20 in about 5 minutes. That's not even leaving early. At many venues it takes 10 minutes to find your car, and then it's a madhouse trying to get back on the highway for the long trip back.

Since that concert, I have been back to Mill Town many times and have always had a great experience. You can't beat the convenience, and it's really neat to see stars like Charlie Daniels, Kansas, Wynonna, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Loggins, and other big name acts right here in West Georgia.

There are a number of good concerts coming up. You can find the schedule and buy tickets at www.milltownmusichall.com. You may also visit their Facebook page or call 770.537.6455 for information.

You can also find a list of all concerts in the Atlanta area on our Concert page.

We have interviewed several of the musicians that have appeared at Mill Town over the years. You can read them on the interview page. When we redesigned the website we lost many of the interviews we have done, so we are adding them back on there slowly but surely.