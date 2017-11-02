Military Honor Garden Ribbon Cutting set for November 11th

Keep Douglasville Beautiful will unveil their beautiful new Douglasville Military Honor Garden with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday November 11th at 11 AM at Hunter Park.

The ribbon cutting will happen promptly at 11am, then the program will move to the Douglasville Boys & Girls Club located just beyond the tennis courts at Hunter Park.

It was first conceived as a tribute to the late Staff Sargent Joshua Bowden, a local serviceman who was killed during active duty in Afghanistan in 2013. The project blossomed into an all-encompassing garden idea that grew into a dedicated space for the community to come and pay respect, honor, and gratitude for those who have given their lives to serve and to those currently serving in active duty.

The Douglasville Military Honor Garden enduringly signifies the pride, gratitude, and respect our community has for those who have served, those who continue to serve, and to the families who support our service men and women.

The garden is located adjacent to the Vietnam Veterans Airplane Memorial that is on the left as you come into the Hunter Park baseball complex.

Parking will be available at the tennis courts just above the garden, and at the Douglasville Boys & Girls Club parking lot.

Please email Keep Douglasville Beautiful for more information.