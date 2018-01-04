Miguel Valentin appointed to Director Position

Douglas County Commission Chairman Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and the Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve the appointment of Miguel Valentin to be the Director of Transportation for Douglas County.

As Douglas County’s Director of Transportation, Miguel Valentin oversees the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the county’s transportation infrastructure, including SPLOST roadway improvement projects. Valentin serves as a licensed Professional Engineer in Georgia and has over 35 years of public works management and engineering experience.

Valentin started his career in the private sector with a consulting engineering firm before responding to a calling to the public sector. Since moving to Lithia Springs, Georgia in 1995, Valentin has worked in various city and county agencies as a City Engineer, a County Engineer and Director of Engineering & Environmental Services, and County Transportation Director before joining Douglas County as Deputy Director of Transportation in August 2017. Valentin has been serving as the Interim Transportation Director since shortly after entering Douglas County.

Valentin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University. He has three children who live in New Jersey.

Valentin said, “I am grateful and honored by the Board of Commissioners’ vote of confidence. I’m looking forward to continuing to serve this community in this new capacity as we deal with the challenges of maintaining the existing roadway system and making the necessary infrastructure improvements. I want to enhance the quality of life for all residents, and help Douglas County stay competitive for economic development opportunities in the region.”