Meet Sean – Pet of the Month

Sean, Pet of the Month

This gorgeous boy is Sean. He is very silly and loving. All he wants is attention. Not a single guest has asked to meet him since he arrived at the shelter. He has become a staff favorite, and we are sure that the right person will find him irresistible. His adoption fee is $100, which includes his neuter, rabies vaccine, and a microchip. Come in to meet the animals anytime the shelter is open.

For more information visit Douglas County Animal Services at 2171 Mack Road on Tuesday through Thursday from 1pm to 5:30pm, or Weekends from 1pm to 5pm; the shelter is closed on Mondays. If you have questions, please email, animalshelter@co.douglas.ga.us, or call 770.942.5961.