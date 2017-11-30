A Master’s Winter: A Child’s View to be held at CAC

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County presents the annual winter art competition featuring work from Douglas County students from grades kindergarten through twelfth. The show is called A Masters Winter: A Child’s View. Students studied masterpieces throughout art history and were encouraged to parody the artwork by putting a winter seasonal spin on each piece. NOVAS 2017 winner, Crystal Berry, will be judging the competition. Prizes are sponsored by The Red Cockerill Gallery in Austell. The opening reception for A Master’s Winter will be held on Thursday, November 30th, 2017 from 6 PM – 8 PM. Drinks and light refreshments will be provided by the Cultural Arts Council’s Gallery Committee. The show will be on display from November 30th until December 13th during regular business hours, 9 AM – 5 PM, Monday- Friday. Gallery admission, tours, and receptions are free. If you’re interested in a special gallery tour, please call the CAC to schedule an appointment (770.949.2787), but no appointment is necessary for casual drop-in viewings.

The reception will also feature music from the CAC’s piano teacher, Elena Cox, and her students. The young musicians will be performing a recital at 7 PM during the show. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be making a guest appearance at the reception. Winners of this year’s art competition will be judged on originality, composition, craftsmanship, and creative use of the show’s theme. Students learned about these elements of design and how they were used in the artwork they studied before recreating the masterpieces themselves. The parodies do not have to be winter “holiday” specific, but are rather an interpretation of what winter means to each student and how they chose to combine their interpretations with the masterpieces.

The CAC’s Gallery Committee is proud to host this event. The Gallery Committee meets every month to discuss CAC gallery exhibits, artists and fundraising events. They are happy to welcome four new members this month from Douglasville and Atlanta. The Committee searches for new artists and sponsors year round. Please contact the committee through the CAC website below for more information.

The Red Cockerill Gallery, owned by Ann Cockerill, has been a part of the Austell community since 1975. They provide quality custom framing, a beautiful selection of original artwork and limited edition prints. They also offer classes and workshops throughout the year. Please visit http://www.redcockerillgallery.com for more information about their offerings.

The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions and more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770.949.2787.