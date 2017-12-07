MasterChef Junior Now Casting

Myrtle Chavez, Associate Casting Producer for MasterChef Junior, the national hit cooking competition series on FOX is casting in Atlanta on Saturday, January 13th. The casting call is open to children, ages 8 to 13 years old who will compete for coveted title of MasterChef Junior.

Kids who wish to audition do not need to be seasoned master chefs with extensive experience in the kitchen. The casting team is looking for kids who love to cook, have an eagerness to learn, and want to try out for this fun show! Those interested can apply at www.masterchefjuniorcasting.com.