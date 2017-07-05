Marietta Eye Clinic
State of the art office on Hospital Drive featuring the latest cutting edge technology & equipment, and expanded optical department
Founded in 1967, Marietta Eye Clinic is one of the most prominent and technologically advanced eye care practices and surgery centers in the Southeast. During the past 50 years, Marietta Eye Clinic has grown to include nine locations, an exclusive surgery center, over twenty-five doctors, and many subspecialties.
By being a large comprehensive practice, Marietta Eye Clinic can handle even the most difficult procedures. Patients benefit from the expertise of multiple specialists, covering virtually every eye condition, with the convenience of remaining within one practice. The Douglasville office is staffed by a consistent team of physicians comprised of highly skilled Optometrists and Fellowship Trained Board Certified Ophthalmologists specializing in Cataracts, Cornea, LASIK, Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Retina, Uveitis and Pediatric & Primary Eye Care. You are able to see the same familiar faces every time you come, just like a small local practice.
Patients also benefit by having access to Marietta Eye Surgery, Marietta Eye Clinic’s exclusive surgery center consisting of experts in ophthalmic surgery. It features three full size, fully equipped operating rooms where their doctors perform a variety of surgical procedures including Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery, Blade-Free iLASIK, iStent, Oculoplastics, Glaucoma, Retina and Pediatric eye surgery.
For patients with eyes that suffer from dryness, irritation, chronic redness, or a gritty sensation, Marietta Eye Clinic is a Dry Eye Center of Excellence. Many diagnostic and treatment options are available to patients, and Marietta Eye Clinic is committed to adopting the best practices in the management of dry eye disease. The new LipiView Ocular Surface Interferometer is an ophthalmic imaging device which allows a doctor to capture, archive, manipulate and store images of the tear film, and to measure its thickness. This information assists the doctor in guiding the patient to the correct course of treatment.
As experts in management and treatment of macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye care, Marietta Eye Clinic utilizes the most advanced diagnostic equipment, which allows the physicians to view 3D images of a patient’s retina and optic nerve. This provides the doctor the ability to monitor changes to these areas closely, and assists in determining the best treatment.
Marietta Eye Clinic participates with most major medical and vision insurance plans. They also partner with Care Credit to offer financing, including many interest-free options.
Cornea and Cataract Specialist - Dr. Andre Cohen, M.D
Dr. Andre Cohen, M.D. is Board Certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, and a graduate of Emory University with a B.S. in Biology. He received a M.S. in Biology from Georgia State and his M.D degree from Emory School of Medicine. He performed his internship at the Methodist University Healthcare Department of Medicine, and his residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center Department of Ophthalmology, both in Memphis. He also completed a Cornea, External Disease, Anterior Segment Fellowship at the University of California – Irvine under Dr. Roger Steinert, an internationally known cataract and LASIK pioneer.
As a specialist in Cataracts, LASIK, and Cornea-Related Conditions, Dr. Cohen has performed thousands of eye surgeries including Descemet’s Stripping Endothelial Keratoplasty, or DSEK, a suture-free corneal surgery. Dr. Cohen also preforms custom iLASIK procedures; using NASA approved Wavefront guided technology.
Dr. Cohen is a highly skilled cataract surgeon who offers a variety of customized surgical options, including Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery. With the assistance of the Femtosecond laser, a highly skilled surgeon such as Dr. Cohen, is able to make even more precise incisions. He is also able to adjust and manage corneal astigmatisms even more accurately than before, resulting in more consistent outcomes for patients.
Glaucoma Specialist - Dr. Allison Dublin, M.D.
Dr. Allison Dublin, M.D. is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist who specializes in Glaucoma. She obtained her B.A. in Spanish and Biology from the University of Texas at Austin before receiving her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. During her tenure at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, she was awarded the Women’s Faculty Leadership Award. Dr. Dublin then completed a preliminary medicine internship at The Reading Hospital and Medical Center in West Reading, Pennsylvania. She then went on to complete her residency in ophthalmology at G.W. University in Washington, D.C. where she was chief of ophthalmology. Dr. Dublin most recently completed her training with a glaucoma fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine.
Dr. Dublin is skilled in providing personalized, state-of-the-art care for her patients and specializes in the medical, laser, and surgical treatment of glaucoma. She is also a skilled cataract surgeon who often performs complex combined surgeries, depending on the patient’s severity of glaucoma and visual compromise from a cataract. The ability to connect with patients is why she chose to become a doctor.
Pediatrics & Adult Strabismus - Dr. Monica Bratton, M.D.
Dr. Monica Bratton, M.D. is a Pediatric Ophthalmologist. She attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville for her undergraduate degree and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis for her medical degree. Dr. Bratton completed her Ophthalmology residency and Pediatric ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, TX.
If you ask Dr. Bratton why she choose pediatric ophthalmology and what peaked her interest in strabismus, her answers are simple: “I love children and the idea of getting to play with kids. As a resident, strabismus patients were challenging, and I was intimidated by the specialty. After practicing for several years, I have a new appreciation and respect for strabismus. In adult strabismus cases, there is nothing more heart-warming than aligning a patient’s eyes after years of being labeled as having a ‘lazy eye’ or ‘crossed eye.’ There is a stigma associated with adult strabismus, and many adults don’t realize they have options.”
Retina Specialist - Dr. Dhanu Meleth, M.D.
Dr. Dhanu Meleth, M.D. is a Board Certified Ophthalmologist who went on to complete two separate Retina Fellowships. Dr. Meleth graduated from the University of Alabama earning his M.D. degree and a M.S in Physiology. He performed his Internship at Mt. Sinai Hospital before completing a Fellowship in Medical Retina and Uveitis at the National Eye Institute. Dr. Meleth also completed a second Retina Fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine and is one of the very few Uveitis specialists in the entire state of Georgia.
Dr. Meleth offers a comprehensive approach to retinal care and has extensive experience in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the retina and ocular inflammation including diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachments, macular degeneration and uveitis. Dr. Meleth is also a principal investigator in several multicenter clinical studies for new drugs treating wet macular degeneration which may be more effective than any treatments currently available.
Primary Eye Care - Dr. Stephen John, O.D.
Dr. Stephen John, O.D. received his Doctor of Optometry degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed a residency affiliated with The Ohio State University in ocular disease at the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Ohio and the Chillicothe VA Medical Center in Ohio. As a part of his residency he served as a clinical instructor at The Ohio State University College of Optometry.
Dr. John’s training includes primary eye care, pediatrics, pre- and post-operative patient care for procedures such as cataract surgery and LASIK, trauma management, and ocular disease, including dry eye, diabetes and glaucoma. He is a member of the American Optometric Association (AOA) and the Georgia Optometric Association (GOA). He is also a Diplomat in the American Board of Optometry.
Primary Eye Care - Dr. Christa Lows, O.D.
Dr. Christa Lows, O.D. received her Doctor of Optometry degree from the School of Optometry at the University of Missouri, St. Louis. Her graduate education included externships at the VA Hospital in Marion, Illinois; Plano Eye Associates in Plano, Texas; and Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.
She is a member of the American Optometric Association, the Georgia Optometric Association, the Southern Council of Optometrists and the Greater Atlanta Optometric Association. She is also involved in the AOA as a member of the Cornea and Contact Lens Section.
