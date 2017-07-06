Main Street Ice Cream Social
Sunday, July 16, 3:00pm - 5pm Free Ice Cream (as long as supplies last)
Old Police Station
6730 Church Street, Downtown Douglasville
Contact: April McKown, Main Street Douglasville
678.449.3102 or mckowna@douglasvillega.gov
www.mainstreetdouglasville.com
www.facebook.com/MainStreetDouglasville
Fun Fact
President Ronald Reagan recognized ice cream as a fun and nutritious food, that is enjoyed by over 90 percent of the nation’s population. In 1984, he declared July as National Ice Cream Month and the third Sunday of the month as National Ice Cream Day. He proclaimed that all people of the United States to observe these events with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”
