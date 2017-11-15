Main Street awarding $500 for T-Shirt design, beginning December 2017

The 2018 Main Street Douglasville T-Shirt Design Contest is underway. December 31 is the deadline for submissions.

Submit your original artwork and graphic design and your design may be chosen for use on the 2018 Main Street Douglasville T-Shirt. The winner will receive $500 cash, and some other perks, not to mention having the honor of designing a T-Shirt that you'll see tons of people wearing around town.

The theme for this year's contest is "For the love of Downtown Douglasville." Shirts should keep within that theme. What do you and others love about Downtown Douglasville? Turn your thoughts into a really cool design, and you could win.

Chapel Hill News and Views is partnering with Main Street Douglasville in the contest. Our magazine is proud to be one of the local businesses that support the Main Street Douglasville non-profit organization.

The Georgia Main Street program guides local communities in the balancing of progress and preservation to create livable and thriving city centers which celebrate their unique history and charm.

For more information contact 678.449.3102, visit Main Street Douglasville on Facebook, or on the web at www.mainstreetdouglasville.com. You may submit your design or direct your questions to April McKown, Main Street Manager at mckowna@douglasvillega.gov or (678) 449-3102