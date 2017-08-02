Lowell Opry House – Honky Tonks and Heartaches

Across the south and southwest United States, honky-tonks have had a big influence on country music. Many country music greats got their start there – musicians like Jimmie Rodgers, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard began their careers in roadside establishments.

Before World War II, the music industry began to refer to hillbilly music as "honky-tonk" music. In the 1950s, honky-tonk entered its golden age with musicians like Lefty Frizzell, Ray Price and Hank Williams.

Although honky-tonks were considered rough establishments, serving liquor to blue collar brawlers, on Saturday night, Lowell Opry House offers a brawl & booze-free honky-tonk evening. George Britt and his award-winning band will serve up hits like Tennessee Whiskey, Honky-Tonking, and Bartender Blues.

Joining them on the stage is a true honky-tonk hero, Phil Coley. One of west Georgia’s most acclaimed musicians, Coley studied at the Berkley College of Music in Boston and later toured professionally. He honed his skills with studio work and eventually moved back to his hometown of Bowdon, opening Phil Coley Demos and Masters Studio where he has produced and played on more than 100 albums. An outstanding guitarist, Coley has played for a number of great artists, including Travis Tritt and Mark Wills.

