Local company to stream high school football games

StreamCity Radio has announced that they will begin live streaming of local high school football games this season. Because StreamCity Radio is an internet based radio, when sports fans are unable to attend the games, they can listen to the action of high school sports from home.

Each Friday night, StreamCity Radio will broadcast one local high school football game as its game of the week. In addition to football, the company will also stream a high school softball game of the week. During basketball season, fans will be able to tune in to the local game of the week for that sport as well. In the Spring of 2018, StreamCity Radio will be introducing local baseball to their live broadcast line-up.

You can listen to live high school athletics, at StreamCity.org, and click on the Douglas County link. Before the season begins, the schedules will be available on the website.

If you follow a team outside of Douglas County, another StreamCity channel may be available to you. You can stream in live games for Coweta, Clayton, Fayette, and Henry County high schools.

For more information, contact Mike McKenney atmike@streamcityradio.org.