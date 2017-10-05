Little Caesars opening second Douglasville store

Pizza lovers can rejoice as Little Caesars is opening a second location, hopefully by the end of this year. The new location will be in the Kroger Shopping Center at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road. This location will be very convenient for those who live in the Fairburn Road and Chapel Hill Road areas, as well as downtown workers and Douglas County Courthouse personnel.

The new location is expected to be open by the end of the year, if everything goes well, which is always a big "if" when opening a restaurant. We will keep you updated on progress.

The new location joins the store located on Highway 5 at I-20. That store has been very successful, so the franchise owners there wanted to add another location in Douglasville to make it more convenient for area residents.

Little Caesars started in Detroit Michigan in 1959, and opened its first franchise in 1962. One of the reasons it has grown so quickly is the availability of their $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza. If someone is getting off of work and hungry, they can stop by a location, and pick up dinner for five dollars. Their wings are also popular.

For more information on Little Caesars, you may visit their website. The location at 9415 Highway 5 in Douglasville can be reached at 770.726.2665. That location has a drive thru window.