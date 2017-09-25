Lights, Camera, Douglas County – Film Industry in Douglas County

Multiple production companies with studios and operations in Atlanta have discovered the diverse settings and structures available for their projects here. Word has spread about the willingness of the local government entities to accommodate them, and as the reputation of the county has grown, so has the pace of filming here. Couple these benefits with lucrative tax incentives put in place by the State of Georgia, and the right conditions are in place for the explosive growth we have seen, especially during the last few years.

Of course, nothing happens by accident, or overnight. It requires a great deal of planning and organization. Although some film scenes, such as the interstate car chase scene from Smokey and the Bandit, were shot here as far back as the 1970s, the real organization of the movie and television industry in Douglas County traces its roots back to 1993, when Jerry Pece and Shay Bentley-Griffi n founded the Douglas County Film Commission. The Film Commission was a public organization that not only attracted media production, but also worked to offer support to these productions, so they could complete projects smoothly.