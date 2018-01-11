Lena Hardy promoted to a new position

Lena Hardy has been promoted to a new position in the Douglas County Government as a Communications and Media Specialist.

Hardy previously served as the Electronic Records and Information Coordinator for the Douglas County Board of Commissioners but is no stranger to the Communications and Community Relations Department. Hardy serves as a co-host for 8700, a news program on the county government access channel dctv23. She also serves as guest host of Douglas County News Exchange as well.

Hardy was a key volunteer who worked behind the scenes to help organize the 2017 Veterans Day Lighted Parade spearheaded by the Communications and Community Relations Department.

Hardy earned a Bachelor’s degree in Telecommunication and Film with a concentration in Broadcast News at the University of Alabama after graduating from Lithia Springs High School.

Hardy is the daughter of LTC (retired) Anthony Hardy, Sr., and Jacqueline Hardy, a Douglas County educator. Looking forward to joining the department, Hardy sad she’s grateful for the opportunity to serve her home of Douglas County as the Communications and Media Specialist. “I look forward to learning and growing within the Communications and Community Relations Department,” Hardy said.