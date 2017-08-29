Kristi Navarre, Realtor – RE/MAX

“Purchasing or selling a home is quite often the most expensive transaction of your lifetime,“ Kristi notes. "The real estate market and loan guidelines are constantly changing and evolving. Although it may be tempting to handle a real estate transaction on your own, hiring an experienced, knowledgeable professional will absolutely allow you to keep more money in your pocket whether you are buying or selling.”

Kristi is a Member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a Pricing Strategy Advisor, a Graduate of the Realtor Institute and a Certified Residential Specialist (only 3% of realtors nationwide hold this designation.) While Kristi has worked hard for these certificates and awards, by far the most joy she receives is working with her buyers and sellers to develop a strategic plan to purchase or sell a home at the best price and facilitating the successful journey for her clients.

Strong communication with clients is vital to Kristi and her client concierge, Linda Shaw. Each works to keep clients informed every step of the way, some saying that their confident professionalism provided a calm in the sometimes chaotic uncertainty of buying or selling a home. Further, if Kristi is listing your home, she has a detailed marketing plan that is unique to each client.

Kristi is proud of her affiliation with REMAX Pure. “I chose REMAX because they lead the industry in brand recognition. REMAX agents have more sales experience and average more sales than other agents. I am also proud of the quality marketing materials offered by REMAX in every price range. The REMAX Collection for luxury homes is simply among the best available anywhere”. Kristi’s focus on customer service comes, in part, from her eighteen years of supervisory experience in customer service at Sony Manufacturing in Carrollton. It was there that she learned the importance of providing customer satisfaction in a timely manner, that has transitioned so well into real estate.

When she is not working hard for her customers, Kristi enjoys travel that includes hiking (it seems setting and reaching a goal are also pastimes.) Favorite trips include Canadian Rockies, national parks and most recently to Maui. Kristi is married to Paul Rintye and they have four children, Lauren, Brandon, Amanda and Stephanie and two grandchildren, June, age 4 and Hank age 2.