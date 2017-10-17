Kid to Kid Douglasville Closes After Ten Years

Kid to Kid Douglasville Closes: the well known retail resale store that specializes in buying and selling gently used clothing, toys, and gear for children has closed its doors in Douglasville. The Highway 5 location was one of more than 100 franchises spread across the United States and Canada, with the original store having opened in Utah in 1992.

The Douglasville store, located next to Kroger on Highway 5, was a Kid to Kid Elite Store in 2016. In March, they celebrated the anniversary of their tenth year in business. The first signs of a change came publicly in May when their Facebook page included a graphic that read “You Could Own This Store” and gave contact information. In July, they began “store closing sales” and sold the last of the clothes hangers and plastic bins in August.

Loyal customers to the franchise will now have to travel to Kennesaw to visit a Kid to Kid location.