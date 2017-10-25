John Peden celebrates 100th Birthday

John Peden of Douglasville turns 100 on October 26, 2017. In 2016, Keely Sharp sat down and talked with him about his life of adventure and his memories.

While sitting at a wooden table, in a well-lit kitchen, John Peden’s memories flooded the room. These thoughts of war, love, and family brought laughter at some moments and moist eyes at others. He carefully recalled the many different times in his life that brought him joy, and that brought him pain. John, a World War II veteran and Douglasville resident, has encountered many occasions in his long life of 100 years.

Blast into the past for a moment, to October 26, 1917. On this date, John Peden made his debut into the world, in the small town of East Central, Mississippi. The years to follow were quite tough on all of America, as our country plummeted into the Great Depression. Cuts in funds were everywhere, due to the lack of money. This shortage caused John’s senior year of high school to end in February instead of May. There simply was not enough money to run it for the additional three months.

During that era, many young men enlisted in the military, and John was no exception to this trend. He joined the United States Armed Forces in 1942 and then spent 2.5 years in WWII. While deployed in France during that time, the current president, Teddy Roosevelt, died and Harry Truman took over the office. It was a time of great unknowns and John was not sure where his life would take him, but he knew that it was in God’s hands. He recalled standing in the port for the ship, waiting for deployment when America bombed Japan in 1945. Saved by the grace of God, he was not put into harm’s way any further. At this point, the war was over, and he did not go into combat.

John married his late wife, Callie, at the young age of 24, and they were married for 74 years. They raised a family of five children in Mobile, Alabama. One thing he noted as one of his most exciting memories, was the birth of his first child and only daughter, Carol Jean. John was in Memphis, Tennessee at the time and hitchhiked 50 miles before getting in touch with his brother to come pick him up.