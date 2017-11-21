John Berry to Perform Annual Christmas Show
John Berry Returns to Perform Annual Christmas Show at Mill Town Music Hall
Beloved Holiday Songs & Stories show scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23
Mill Town Music Hall welcomes back Grammy-Award nominee John Berry for a Christmas Songs & Stories concert on Saturday, Dec. 23, at 7:30pm EST. Berry’s annual holiday show began in 1996 with the release of his album O Holy Night and has become a fan favorite. In addition to the holiday favorites, Berry will perform all of his country hits. Fans are also able to purchase a special VIP experience. Mill Town Music Hall, focusing on family-friendly music and events, is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
Berry has recorded 19 studio albums, including one platinum and two gold albums. Berry’s “Your Love Amazes Me” earned him a Grammy nomination, and 19 of his other hit songs have made it to the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. Country Weekly wrote that "John's greatest strength is his pure, soulful tenor voice.” In 2014, Berry released a book calledSongs and Stories, which is a collection of short stories about some of his songs. The Christmas portion of Berry’s performance at Mill Town Music Hall will be comprised of many beloved holiday classics. One hundred fans have the opportunity to purchase a VIP pass for $20. These ticket holders will have an opportunity to meet John, ask questions, hear a few acoustic songs in an intimate setting, receive an autograph and have a photo opportunity.
Tickets for are $43 for premium reserved seats and $38 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com) or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver on Jan. 13, Ben Haggard and the Strangers on Jan. 27, An Evening with Tracy Lawrence on Feb. 3, and Shenandoah’s 30th Anniversary Tour on Feb. 17. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit us at www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow us on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and features state-of-the-art audio, video, and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.
