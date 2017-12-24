Jefferson’s Restaurant opening in Villa Rica

Jefferson’s Restaurant has announced that they will be opening in Villa Rica this March. The restaurant will be located at 750 West Bankhead Highway, at the current location of Sonya’s Bar and Grill (previously Blue’s Bar and Grill). Jefferson’s asserts that they will “be doing a complete remodel inside and out.,” and will begin taking applications in mid January for new employees.

The first Jefferson’s Restaurant opened in 1991 in Jacksonville, Alabama. Jeff (Jefferson) Webb had just graduated from Jacksonville State University the previous year and saw a void in the area when it came to a great place to gather and eat quality food. He sold his childhood baseball card collection and added a loan from his parent to open the restaurant. They focused on burgers, fresh gulf oysters, and wings. It was a hit. In 1999 he partnered with an employee to expand to a second location, which opened in Lawrence, Kansas in 2000. The third restaurant followed in 2004 in historic downtown Rome, Georgia. In the last decade Jefferson’s has expanded into more than twenty locations, including Rockmart and Carrollton.

Each location has a specialized menu, but most have almost twenty different kinds of wings, ranging from the more mild Teriyaki wings to something beyond their Hot Wings called Afterburner! “Hand pattied burgers” are a specialty at Jefferson’s, and the choices include an open face Chili Burger topped with cheddar cheese, a Peanut Butter Burger with peanut butter on both buns, and a Guacamole Bacon Burger that also includes pepper jack cheese. Gulf Oysters are still a staple item on the menu and are available a variety of ways including Oysters Rockefeller where they are topped with a blend of spinach, bacon, artichoke, and Parmesan cheese.

The menu is diverse and offers customers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, platters, dinner salads, barbeque, and dessert items. Jefferson’s is a family-friendly restaurant that has plenty of options on the menu to appeal to kids and, on our last visit to the Carrollton location, gave children a free ice cream sandwich for dessert.