Island Spice Grill and Wings opens in Lithia Springs

By Chuck Palmer | December 14, 2017 | 0
23160942_365125793928784_290652059101822976_n

Island Spice Grill and Wings brings a taste of Jamaica to Lithia

Island Spice Grill and Wings opened in Lithia Springs in November. The small, Jamaican themed restaurant offers an authentic Jamaican menu for dine in or take out. They also offering catering services.

Choices on most days include jerk chicken, curry goat, curry chicken, oxtail, mango-pineapple BBQ wings, and numerous other entrees. Specials might include an exotic traditional Jamaican breakfast of "Ackerman and saltfish, callaloo, fry dumplings, and boiled banana." Side items include rice and peas, collards, candied yams, fries, mac n cheese, plantains, and several others.

Island Spice Grill and Wings is located in the Publix shopping center at 2755 Lee Road. Their phone number is 678.505.8441. They can be found online at yooying.com/islandspicegrillandwings.

Island Spice Grill and Wings
23668243_544263662599932_7611904155686273024_n
IMG_0367
Posted in Business, Chapel Hill, FRONT, Local News, Restaurants, WGD1 and tagged , , ,

Leave a Comment

%d bloggers like this: