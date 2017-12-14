Island Spice Grill and Wings opens in Lithia Springs

Island Spice Grill and Wings brings a taste of Jamaica to Lithia

Island Spice Grill and Wings opened in Lithia Springs in November. The small, Jamaican themed restaurant offers an authentic Jamaican menu for dine in or take out. They also offering catering services.

Choices on most days include jerk chicken, curry goat, curry chicken, oxtail, mango-pineapple BBQ wings, and numerous other entrees. Specials might include an exotic traditional Jamaican breakfast of "Ackerman and saltfish, callaloo, fry dumplings, and boiled banana." Side items include rice and peas, collards, candied yams, fries, mac n cheese, plantains, and several others.

Island Spice Grill and Wings is located in the Publix shopping center at 2755 Lee Road. Their phone number is 678.505.8441. They can be found online at yooying.com/islandspicegrillandwings.