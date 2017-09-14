Interview with Robert Gibson of Rock-N-Roll Express

Robert moved to Douglasville six years ago to be with his “beautiful fiancé Tammy”. About two years ago, he opened All Pro Championship Wrestling Academy here, and he also orchestrates a wrestling event one Saturday night each month at the National Guard Armory on Church Street. The next event will be on October 21.

In person, Robert is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. I, my son Jesse, and Associate Publisher Joe Keith, had the opportunity to interview him at his wrestling school, and at IHOP in Douglasville. As we dined at IHOP a couple of people came to our table to ask for an autograph, and he was very welcoming. One can tell that he loves his fans, and the sport that he has been involved in since boyhood.

He loves to joke around and always has a smile when he’s not punishing an opponent and “making them holler”. During our interview at IHOP, he entertained us by standing a spoon upright in his cup and telling the waitress that the coffee must be pretty thick. One can understand why he has been a fan favorite throughout his career.