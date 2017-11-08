IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes will Serve Local Veterans

IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes founder, Ken Cappello, trainers, and Chamber members gathered and held a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on November 1st. IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the veterans of the United States Military. One in four veterans that come back from war suffer from depression, substance abuse and even suicide. At IGY6, they believe military heroes deserve a debt of gratitude.

Founded in 2015, IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes serves the community by helping military personnel and veterans as well as local animal shelters. They obtain, train, and supply service canines to warriors suffering from disabilities due to the injuries incurred during a war. IGY6 specializes in providing services to military personnel and veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. The service dogs are provided to veterans at no charge.

IGY6 pairs shelter dogs with returned vets and they spend 24 months and $36,000 to prepare a service dog. However, their mission is to cut the costs and reduce time by instructing returning veterans to train own pets. IGY6 believes that spending time with a loving animal can help lessen the stress of the veteran. The ties of companionship and care established between people and animals have the ability to ease the suffering of our men and women when they come back from abroad.

Chamber President and CEO, Kali Boatright, welcomed IGY6, “on behalf of the Chamber, we are thrilled to have your organization in our community as you continue to assist those who have served our country. We look forward to supporting and promoting IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes for many years to come!”

For more information about IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes or how to donate and volunteer, contact Ken at 770.628.3165 or visit their website at www.igy6servicedogs.org. Follow them on Facebook at IGY6 Service Dogs for Heroes.