Hunters Harvest Fall Festival 2017

Hunters Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show

Event Rescheduled: 

Due to 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms between 11am-3pm in Douglasville on Saturday, Hunters Harvest will be postponed until next Saturday, Nov. 4. The event will take place at the same time (11am-5pm) but the location will change from the community center to the Hunter Park baseball complex. 

 

Time: 11Am to 5pm

Location: 8830 Gurley Road, Douglasville

Hunters Harvest Fall Festival at Hunter Park will feature vendors from West Georgia and Metro Atlanta with varying arts and crafts items. Carnival wristbands will be $3.

Vendor information: Kendrick Davis • email: davisk@douglasvillega.gov678.449.3166

