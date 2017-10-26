Hunters Harvest Fall Festival 2017
Hunters Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show
Event Rescheduled:
Due to 100% chance of rain and thunderstorms between 11am-3pm in Douglasville on Saturday, Hunters Harvest will be postponed until next Saturday, Nov. 4. The event will take place at the same time (11am-5pm) but the location will change from the community center to the Hunter Park baseball complex.
Time: 11Am to 5pm
Location: 8830 Gurley Road, Douglasville
Hunters Harvest Fall Festival at Hunter Park will feature vendors from West Georgia and Metro Atlanta with varying arts and crafts items. Carnival wristbands will be $3.
Vendor information: Kendrick Davis • email: davisk@douglasvillega.gov • 678.449.3166
