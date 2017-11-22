Holiday Extravaganza & The Grinch at the Venue

Dec. 8 - Sip & Shop Holiday Extravaganza at The Venue, 150 Stone St., in Villa Rica from 5pm to 9pm. Local vendors will be there, and house wines and cocktails are sold. thevenuevr@gmail.com

Dec. 9 - Fun for the Kids with the Grinch Holiday Extravaganza at The Venue, 150 Stone St., in Villa Rica. Shopping from 9am to 12pm, and Grinch Fun Day is 10am to 12pm. Free Fun games and activities for the kids, Grinch Grog, Grinch Snacks, and Grinch Dust to take home (keeps the Grinch away on Christmas day) thevenuevr@gmail.com