Holiday Concerts to be held at DC Courthouse

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners through the Department of Communications and Community Relations will be hosting the 19th annual Christmas concerts in the Douglas County Courthouse.

Chorus groups from schools throughout Douglas County will be performing on the Grand Staircase of the Courthouse Atrium beginning Wednesday, November 29through Friday, December 15th. The concerts are scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Twenty four groups are scheduled to perform this year.

The concert series program is an opportunity for every Douglas County public school to participate and share the joy of music during the holiday season. Seating will be made available. The concerts are free to the public. The concerts will also be broadcast live on dctv23 (Comcast channel 23 and AT&T U-verse channel 99), simulcast live on www.celebratedouglascounty.com.

Portions of the concert could also be seen via Facebook Live on Douglas County’s Happenings Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings/

The following school concerts are currently scheduled. Other schools may be added or schedules could change.

#DouglasHolidayConcerts will be the hashtag assigned to engage each other with the wonderful tradition.