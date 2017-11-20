Holiday Concerts to be held at DC Courthouse

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners through the Department of Communications and Community Relations will be hosting the 19th annual Christmas concerts in the Douglas County Courthouse.

Chorus groups from schools throughout Douglas County will be performing on the Grand Staircase of the Courthouse Atrium beginning Wednesday, November 29through Friday, December 15th.  The concerts are scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Twenty four groups are scheduled to perform this year.

The concert series program is an opportunity for every Douglas County public school to participate and share the joy of music during the holiday season.  Seating will be made available.   The concerts are free to the public. The concerts will also be broadcast live on dctv23 (Comcast channel 23 and AT&T U-verse channel 99), simulcast live on www.celebratedouglascounty.com.

Portions of the concert could also be seen via Facebook Live on Douglas County’s Happenings Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings/

The following school concerts are currently scheduled.  Other schools may be added or schedules could change.

#DouglasHolidayConcerts will be the hashtag assigned to engage each other with the wonderful tradition.

Date

Wednesday, November 29

Friday, December 1

Monday, December 4

Tuesday, December 5

Wednesday, December 6

Thursday, December 7

Friday, December 8

Monday, December 11

Tuesday, December 12

Wednesday, December 13

Thursday, December 14

Friday, December 15

12:15PM Concert

Fairplay Middle School Chorus

New Manchester High School

South Douglas Elementary School

Yeager Middle School

Chapel Hill High School

Mason Creek Elementary School

Mason Creek Middle School

Mt. Carmel Elementary School

Bright Star Elementary School

Chapel Hill Elementary School

Lithia Springs Elementary School

Chestnut Log Middle School

12:45PM Concert

Bill Arp Elementary

Alexander High School

Factory Shoals Elementary School

Dorsett Shoals Elementary School

Chapel Hill High School

Winston Elementary School

Mirror Lake Elementary School

Arbor Station Elementary School

Annette Winn Elementary School

Beulah Elementary School

Chapel Hill Middle School

Eastside Elementary School

