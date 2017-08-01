Hiking Trails of West Georgia & Beyond
Chattahoochee Bend State Park 425 Bobwhite Way Newnan , GA 30263 • 770.254.7271 Georgia’s newest state park showcases a spectacular tract of wilderness in northwest Coweta County. Located in a graceful bend of the Chattahoochee River, the park is a haven for paddlers, campers and anglers. At 2,910 acres, Chattahoochee Bend is one of…
John Tanner Park 354 Tanner Beach Rd Carrollton, GA 30117 • 770.830.2222 A landmark in Carroll County, the 138 acre park boasts a large sand beach, hiking, fishing, miniature golf, paddle boats, volleyball and horseshoes. Formerly a state park, now a unit of Carroll County Parks. Learn more: http://www.carrollcountyga.com/pages/john_tanner_park/ Buffalo Creek Outdoor Education Center…
James H. (Sloppy) Floyd State Park 2800 Sloppy Floyd Lake Rd Summerville , GA 30747 706.857.0826 Surrounded by rural countryside and the Chattahoochee National Forest, this quiet park in northwest Georgia offers outstanding fishing on two stocked lakes. Visitors can hike along three miles of lake loop trails and relax in swings while watching…
F.D. Roosevelt State Park 2970 Ga. Highway 190 Pine Mountain , GA 31822 • 706.663.4858 At 9,049 acres, Georgia’s largest state park is a hiker’s and backpacker’s haven. More than 40 miles of trails, including the popular 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail, wind through hardwood and pines, over creeks and past small waterfalls. Many visitors…
Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site 813 Indian Mounds Rd., S.W. Cartersville, GA 30120 • 770.387.3747 Home to several thousand Native Americans from 1000 A.D. to 1550 A.D., this 54-acre site protects six earthen mounds, a plaza, village site, borrow pits and defensive ditch. Etowah Mounds is the most intact Mississippian Culture site in the…
Bremen Sports Complex 417 River Circle, Bremen, GA 30110 • 770.537.4222 The sports complex is home to 6 baseball fields, batting cage, walking track, and a playground. The paved walking track incircles the complex and is welcome to walkers and runners. Learn more: www.bremenrec.org City of Waco Park 185 Atlantic Avenue, Waco, GA…
Providence Canyon State Park 8930 Canyon Rd, Lumpkin, GA 31815 (229) 838-6870 Providence Canyon State Park (Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon) is located about 3 hours south of West Georgia near Lumpkin – Take Hwy 27 south from Carrollton. Parking is available for $5, then there is about a 20 minute hike down from the top…
Pickett’s Mill Battlefield Historic Site 4432 Mt. Tabor Church Rd Dallas , GA 30157 • 770.443.7850 Pickett’s Mill is one of the best preserved Civil War battlefields in the nation. Visitors can travel roads used by Federal and Confederate troops, see earthworks constructed by these men, and walk through the same ravine where hundreds…
Sweetwater Creek State Park 1750 Mount Vernon Road Lithia Springs, GA 30122 • 770.732.5871 Sweetwater Creek State Park is a peaceful tract of wilderness only minutes from downtown Atlanta. A wooded trail follows the stream to the ruins of the New Manchester Manufacturing Company, a textile mill burned during the Civil War. Beyond the mill,…
