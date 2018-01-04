“The Highest Office” Free Performance

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is kicking off 2018 with “Family ARTSventures!”. Join CAC on Saturday, January 20th at 10:30 am for the "Family ARTSventures!" program "The Highest Office” at the Dog River Library. This free performance by Barry Stewart Mann will entrall all ages. "The Highest Office” performance will be based on Jimmy Carter's rise from the farmhouse to the White House, through multiple voices including Carter, Lester Maddox and George Wallace, and artifacts and projected images from the period. Mann will also be performing two shows for different grade levels at Chestnut Log Middle School in January.

Family ARTSventures! is a program designed to introduce performing artists into the schools with curricula-based programs, followed by an appearance at a public event for children and adults alike to enjoy.

Barry Stewart Mann is an Atlanta-based professional storyteller, educator, actor and writer Mann brings a vibrant honesty and caring playfulness to his performances and workshops, delighting audiences and inspiring students. With an M.F.A. in Theatre from the University of San Diego, and a graduate of Harvard University, Mann has performed throughout the country at festivals, libraries, schools, camps, and led classes, workshops and residencies with groups of all ages and backgrounds. He is a member of the National Storytelling Network, the Southern Order of Storytellers, and Actors Equity Association.

Funding to make “Family ARTSventures!” possible comes from the GreyStone Power Foundation, Georgia Council for the Arts and the Douglas County School System.

Barry Stewart Mann will be followed by Dave Holland on February 24th at the Douglas County Library and Wendy Bennett on March 10th at the Dog River Library. For more information about Family ARTSventures! please contact the CAC at 770-949-2787 or info@artsdouglas.org.

The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 5 pm. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.