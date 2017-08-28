“Heart of Rock and Roll” theme for Chamber Golf Classic

The Douglas County Chamber will host the annual Chamber Golf Classic on Friday, September 29th at Mirror Lake Golf Club. More than 250 golfers are expected to participate in the 2017 Classic, presented by GreyStone Power. Golfers and participants will experience the “Heart of Rock and Roll” at this year’s tournament, with over 100 sponsors who will each create music themed exhibits and activities at each hole. This event is open to any golfer, you do not have to be a member to play.

The Chamber Golf Classic has consistently been known as one of the most memorable golf tournaments in the region. Golfers will be treated to great meals all day at the Breakfast Café, Grills on the Green for lunch and dinner at the 19th Hole After Par-TEE sponsored by Georgia Power. Golfers also have the opportunity to have a team photo taken with their names featured on the electronic (PGA style) leader board.

There will be more than 100 businesses represented including Gold Sponsors: WellStar Douglas Hospital, and Country Financial and Silver Sponsors: AT&T, HRC Engineers, Surveyors & Landscape Architects, Kaiser Permanente, and ServPro Douglasville. Prizes will be awarded for the Putting Contest, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Pin contests in addition to the chance to win a car during the Hole In One Contest. Golfers will be provided with swag bags filled with great gifts and will also have a chance to win raffle prizes provided by sponsors at each hole on the course.

Registration officially ends September 25th, but this event is expected to sell out early. Forms and more information can be found at the Chamber website www.douglascountygeorgia.com. Please contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022 for more information on sponsorships or to register as a golfer.