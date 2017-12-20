Your Healthy Home Products Now Available in Douglasville

Wenck Travel owners and longtime Chamber member, Patty and Stan Wenck, friends, and Chamber representatives celebrated the opening of their second business, Your Healthy Home Products, by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on November 30th. Your Healthy Home Products promotes the products sold through Norwex.

Established in 1994, the Norwex movement is a global community working to effect change by reducing the chemicals and waste that challenge the health of our environment. Their global mission is to improve the quality of life by radically reducing chemicals in homes. Norwex offers products that help customers avoid touching, breathing, and ingesting chemicals and it removes up to 99% of bacteria from a surface when following proper use and care.

Chamber President and CEO, Kali Boatright, congratulated Patty, “we are always excited to see our members succeed with their businesses what an exciting time to start your second business! We look forward to continuing to support your business as you help others improve the quality of life in their homes.”

For more information about Your Healthy Home Products, contact Patty at 770.852.1925, or visit their website at www.pattywenck.norwex.biz.