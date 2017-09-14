Harvester Christian Academy Opens New Education Building

Harvester Christian Academy Headmaster, Joel Slater, staff, students, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of their new education building by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on August 24th. Harvester Christian Academy is located at 4241 Central Church Road in Douglasville.

Harvester Christian Academy is a college preparatory school for students K-12. For over 30 years, they have trained minds to lead and hearts to serve. With the opening of its new education building, Harvester has created room for 175 additional students. The new building features STEM-equipped facilities, an art studio and a media center to be used by students in every grade. In addition to a rigorous, bible-based curriculum, Harvester offers competitive sports, clubs, art, music, and drama programs for all grade levels. Students volunteer locally and through mission trips all over the world during the year.

Chamber President and CEO, Kali Boatright, congratulated Joel, “on behalf of the Chamber, we are thrilled to celebrate your new building and we look forward to supporting Harvester as you continue to grow and educate students throughout the community!”

For more information about Harvester Christian Academy, contact the Admissions office at 770.942.1583, or visit their website www.harvesteracademy.com. Find them on Facebook, Harvester Academy, and on Twitter, @hcahawks.