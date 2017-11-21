Hap and Leonard – Mystery series filming in Villa Rica

Mystery series filming in Villa Rica

Villa Rica continued to draw interest from “Hollywood” on November 15th, as the acclaimed AMC/SundanceTV series Hap and Leonard was on hand filming a scene for their third season. Shooting took place at the corner of Wilson Street at South Carroll Road in the alley by Doyal's Store. Both streets were temporarily closed for filming.

Hap and Leonard is SundanceTV’s highest rated series and is produced by AMC Studios. It is based on a series of novels by Joe R. Lansdale about two best friends solving unusual mysteries in the Deep South. Hap Collins, played by James Purefoy, is a Texan, ex con, ex hippie, with a weakness for southern women. Leonard Pine, played by Michael Kenneth Williams, is a hot tempered, gay, Vietnam Veteran. The two best friends set out to solve a new mystery this season, which is based on the novel The Two Bear Mambo.

Described as “darkly comic,” “witty,” and “southern noir,” the anthology series set in the 1980s has attracted some well known names like Brian Dennehy, Louis Gossett Jr. and Andrew Dice Clay. You can learn more about the series at sundance.tv.com.